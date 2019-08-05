Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Progress Software (NYSE:PRGS) Head-To-Head Review

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Anaplan alerts:

35.5% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan N/A N/A N/A Progress Software 13.30% 30.71% 14.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anaplan and Progress Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $240.64 million 29.95 -$131.02 million ($1.72) -32.44 Progress Software $397.17 million 4.71 $63.49 million $2.13 19.64

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Anaplan does not pay a dividend. Progress Software pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progress Software has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anaplan and Progress Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 5 8 0 2.62 Progress Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

Anaplan presently has a consensus target price of $47.02, suggesting a potential downside of 15.74%. Progress Software has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Anaplan.

Summary

Progress Software beats Anaplan on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.