Andersons (ANDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.33). Andersons had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANDE opened at $25.69 on Monday. Andersons has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $856.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Andersons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

