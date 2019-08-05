Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Antero Resources traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.39, approximately 9,295,912 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,526,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $49,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,050 shares of company stock worth $330,062. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

