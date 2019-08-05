APIS Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $14,784.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIS has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

About APIS

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,247,230 tokens. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

