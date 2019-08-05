Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Hits $26.26 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Aragon has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $26.26 million and approximately $19,639.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00007373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Liqui, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00237239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.01322365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00021640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00103458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,198,563 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, AirSwap, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Upbit, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.