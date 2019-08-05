ARBITRAGE (ARB) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One ARBITRAGE token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a market cap of $613,696.00 and $1,512.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002615 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 594.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Token Profile

ARBITRAGE (ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,767,247 tokens. The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco.

Buying and Selling ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

