Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance. Ardor has a market capitalization of $66.96 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008478 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001995 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Binance, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

