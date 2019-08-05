Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $42,016.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,265,889 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

