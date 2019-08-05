Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.19 for the period.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 227,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,078. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $892.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AHH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Cherry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

