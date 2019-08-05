AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Pareto Securities raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.29.

AZN stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. 1,254,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,126. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,920 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 72.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,823,000 after buying an additional 2,157,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $26,207,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after buying an additional 627,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after buying an additional 581,139 shares during the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

