Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Astronics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Astronics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $30.50 on Monday. Astronics has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11.

Several research firms have commented on ATRO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $76,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $445,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

