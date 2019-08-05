Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to C$1.10

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.65 to C$1.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of $340.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$226.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

