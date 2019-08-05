Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.00

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 15712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc A. Beilinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $877,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,808.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Athene by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $1,716,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth $83,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Athene by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 108,654 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Athene by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 422,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 99,204 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

