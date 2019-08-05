ATN (ATN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $411.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, ATN has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, RightBTC, Hotbit and Allcoin. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $411.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00239775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.01335560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00101849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official website is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Allcoin, BigONE and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.