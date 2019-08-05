AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,439 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AT&T by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,124 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AT&T by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,265,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,451 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,684,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,161,000 after purchasing an additional 826,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. 8,434,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,755,744. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

