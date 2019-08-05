Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Cap of $127.35 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitinka, Kucoin and Indodax. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $127.35 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.24 or 0.05033413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

