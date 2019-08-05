AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Citigroup downgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,681. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $1.96.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

