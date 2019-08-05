Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,188,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,813,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 5,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45. Avantor has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.58.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

