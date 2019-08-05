Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to post its Q2 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.01-0.03 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS opened at $15.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $532.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.76.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.