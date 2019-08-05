B. Riley Raises SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to $14.75

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $14.10 to $14.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.

SSR Mining stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 112,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of -0.34. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

