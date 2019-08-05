B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.28

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.28. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 376,252 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $301.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.67 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,501,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,371,000 after purchasing an additional 875,271 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,069,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,143 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,301,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $22,849,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,977,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

