Bacanora Lithium’s (BCN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of LON BCN opened at GBX 44.44 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.20. Bacanora Lithium has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 67.90 ($0.89).

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

