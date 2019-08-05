Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

BCPC traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,590. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Balchem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.