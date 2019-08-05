Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Acquires $18,222.54 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $18,222.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 16,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $48,368.32.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 50,736 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $148,656.48.

On Friday, July 26th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 15,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $39,922.56.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $19,196.48.

On Monday, July 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,648 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $19,120.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,504 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $16,325.04.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,252 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $8,585.28.

On Monday, July 15th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,253 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $9,173.46.

On Friday, July 12th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,888 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $18,606.08.

On Monday, July 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $3,270.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,104. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

