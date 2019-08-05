Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

BXS stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 5,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.41. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,028,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 273,379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,498,000 after buying an additional 221,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 424.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 101,824 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

