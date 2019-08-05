Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells $850,400.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $850,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $48.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,078,000. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in Bandwidth by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

