Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Bank of East Asia Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKEAY shares. CICC Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

