Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$81.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. CSFB set a C$78.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of BNS stock traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$69.57. 2,258,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$66.36 and a 52 week high of C$78.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

