BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.25 Million

Analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) will post $15.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BankFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the highest is $15.30 million. BankFinancial reported sales of $14.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will report full year sales of $60.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.34 million to $60.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $64.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankFinancial.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:BFIN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. 39,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BankFinancial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 178,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 429.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

