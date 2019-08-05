Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 126.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

BCS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.09. 107,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.