Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $617.60. Barratt Developments shares last traded at $625.60, with a volume of 2,902,637 shares traded.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barratt Developments to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 661.82 ($8.65).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 606.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.