BBX Capital (BBXTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). BBX Capital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.06 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS BBXTB opened at $4.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $412.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

