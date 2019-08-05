Bean Cash Hits Market Cap of $751,714.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $751,714.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $33.94 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,179,406,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

