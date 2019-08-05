Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,710,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after buying an additional 416,459 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,771,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $941,772,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,223,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,082,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.74. 762,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,174. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

