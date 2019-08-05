Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush set a $71.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE:BBY traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.07. 58,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,263. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $32,406,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,387,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $38,705,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,994,710 shares of company stock worth $140,841,959 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,761,834 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,688,517,000 after acquiring an additional 215,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,236,916,000 after acquiring an additional 295,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,905 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $127,879,000 after acquiring an additional 171,050 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,535,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $109,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,290,576 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,708,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

