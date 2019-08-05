BidaskClub Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCVL. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 10,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

