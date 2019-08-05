Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $957.00. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at $963.00, with a volume of 129,823 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYG. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 972 ($12.70) to GBX 1,037 ($13.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,042 ($13.62) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,019.88 ($13.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,012.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other news, insider Richard Cotton sold 3,763 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total value of £38,533.12 ($50,350.35). Also, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total value of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

