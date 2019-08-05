Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $93.09. Biglari shares last traded at $89.20, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $28.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.93%.

In related news, Chairman Sardar Biglari purchased 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $370.45 per share, with a total value of $733,491.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 31,348 shares of company stock worth $7,098,068 over the last ninety days. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Biglari by 25.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.