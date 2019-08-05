BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.52. BIOLASE shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 4,774 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.91.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 120.91% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BIOLASE news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

