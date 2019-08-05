BitBar (BTB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $385.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. BitBar has a market cap of $98,188.00 and $385.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00019700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last week, BitBar has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,223.85 or 2.30482555 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001066 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,189 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

