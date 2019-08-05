BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $52,187.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00782947 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004519 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

