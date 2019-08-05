bitUSD Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $10,683.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00008704 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00239252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.01318356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021986 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00103891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000478 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,608,540 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.