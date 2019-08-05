Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.21), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.08. 437,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Black Hills has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $82.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,552.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 182,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,969 shares of company stock worth $2,272,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,602,000 after acquiring an additional 62,327 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 578,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Black Hills by 244.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,321,000 after acquiring an additional 348,090 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

