Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. Black Hills also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.67.

BKH stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.08. 437,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.39. Black Hills has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

In other news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,552.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 182,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,970. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

