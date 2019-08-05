Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.63

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 36152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $83.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $87,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,031.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Holbrook F. Dorn sold 15,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $286,960.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 730,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,517,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $310,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

