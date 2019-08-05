BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0660 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg and Livecoin. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $27,446.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005337 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,924,292 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.