BLAST Hits Market Cap of $157,756.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $157,756.00 and $164.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009533 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004532 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 51,125,484 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

