BlitzPredict Price Reaches $0.0014 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $523,908.00 and approximately $4,638.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004425 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001089 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000600 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00079297 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,569,838 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

