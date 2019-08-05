Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $160,753.00 and $84.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000412 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

