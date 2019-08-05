Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BE. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.90.

NYSE BE traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 16,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.93. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $520,893.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $122,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $7,300,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,102,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after buying an additional 475,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,592,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

